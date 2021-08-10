This is a snownado

Apparently snownados exist and if you guessed that they're dust devils but with snow you'd be correct. They're not nearly as interesting as Sharknados or firenados, but those are impossibly high bars for a 'nado.

Keep going for another video of a snownado. According to The Weather Network they're so rare only a half dozen or so have ever been caught on camera.

