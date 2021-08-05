Surreal phone booth videos
This is a series of surreal phone booth videos by TikToker solopsist. You may be wondering what a "surreal phone booth video" even is and I couldn't explain it to you if I tried, so I'll just let you experience them as I did.
@solopsist
There are no rules. ##wildwest ##lionking ##youmustnevergothere ##circleoflife ##betteronebettertwo♬ The Lion King: Circle Of Life - Geek Music
Is it art? Is it real life? Is it...something else? Whatever the explanation, I'll be curled up in the corner rocking back and forth while hugging my knees.
Keep going for a bunch more or check out all of his videos on his TikTok page. They're all equally bizarre and incredible and it's impossible to tell where they're going.
@solopsist
I'm here to fix things. ##natureishealing ##pelican ##thinkglobalactlocal ##symbiosis♬ original sound - solopsist
@solopsist
I can't be the only one. ##diyhomedecor ##payphonechallenge ##wtf ##nostalgia ##aesthetic♬ original sound - solopsist
@solopsist
It can be anything. ##woodworking ##art ##wtf ##payphonechallenge♬ original sound - solopsist
@solopsist
This is my apology video. My bad. ##sorrynotsorry ##apologyvideo ##youcanhaveitback ##lifehack♬ original sound - solopsist