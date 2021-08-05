Surreal phone booth videos

August 5, 2021

This is a series of surreal phone booth videos by TikToker solopsist. You may be wondering what a "surreal phone booth video" even is and I couldn't explain it to you if I tried, so I'll just let you experience them as I did.

Is it art? Is it real life? Is it...something else? Whatever the explanation, I'll be curled up in the corner rocking back and forth while hugging my knees.

Keep going for a bunch more or check out all of his videos on his TikTok page. They're all equally bizarre and incredible and it's impossible to tell where they're going.

