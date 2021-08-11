Absolutely stunning and hypnotic stop-motion animation using matches
This is an incredibly well done and hypnotic stop-motion animation by Tomohiro Okazaki featuring every conceivable play on matches. And as if the creativity wasn't impressive enough on its own, it plays back at 60fps. The stop-motion video I made for my high school art class played back at two frames per second so 60 is just showing off. Also, it's seven and a half minutes long. At 60 frames per second. I mean...Jesus.
I'm not exaggerating at all when I say this is one of the best stop-motion animations I've ever seen. I can't even comprehend the amount of work that went into this. It's so good it makes me wonder if it's actually CGI, which is usually what people say when they see photos of my face.
Keep going for the full video as well as another of his stop-motion animations showing a Rube Goldberg machine of sorts.
And Okazaki's stop-motion Rube Goldberg machine: