A longboarder's closest calls over 10 years of filming

August 25, 2021

Lonboarder Josh Neuman put together this compilation of his ten closest calls while filming his longboarding over ten years. What he says about his number one closest call:

What Happened: While on a production shoot we had one of the crew members drive down before us and block off the road for one minute at a time while we skated down the mountain. We were rushing to beat the sunset and get as much footage as possible while the lighting was good so our communication about where exactly the car was supposed to be blocking off the road was subpar. As you see in the video, the result is us having to swerve off to the side of the road to avoid hitting the car that was parked roughly 200 feet closer than it should've been. We never go into the opposite lane on a blind turn unless we have walkie talkies and/or a spotter letting us know the road is clear

It's good to know he actually has a team and spotters and all that, but it's still crazy how little protection he's wearing. Even with all the precautions, there's no way I would be doing this without wearing full motorcycle armor and wrapping myself with enough pillows to look like Michelin Man cosplay.

