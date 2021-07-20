This three minute animation was made entirely alone over three years

Puparia is a three minute animation that was made entirely alone by Japanese animator Shingo Tamagawa over three years. I have no idea what it means, but I love this kind of dedication and the end result is pretty stunning even if it isn't the most narratively coherent thing. Three years also seems a bit long, but then I remember it took me four years to finish assembling my Ikea desk so I get it. Perfection takes time and sometimes perfection is a bit wobbly and leans to one side.

Keep going for the full video as well as a 20 minute video portrait about the man who made it.

And a look at the making of Puparia:

