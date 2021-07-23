This is what happens when you pour liquid nitrogen into a dirty container

This is a short video showing what happens when you pour liquid nitrogen into a dirty container. I'm not a scientist so I can't give a scientific explanation of what's happening, but as best as I can tell it make the dirt go move. And move away. With bubbly.

Keep going for the full video. After watching it I decided to throw out all my soap and sponges and invest entirely in giant jugs of liquid nitrogen. Now everything I own is sparkling clean and also shattered.

PornHub has launched a museum guide for classical nudes In an effort to get people back into museums, Pornhub (yes that Pornhub) has produced a "Classic Nudes" museum guide (the page is SFW but the URL...

Simulating burn-up on reentry using a plasma wind tunnel This is a video simulating the burn-up of a Solar Array Drive Mechanism during atmospheric reentry using a plasma wind tunnel. This Solar Array Drive Mechanism (SADM)...

Video demonstration of the self-righting shape Gömböc This is a video demonstrating the unique properties of a gömböc: a shape that only has two equilibrium points (one stable and one unstable) instead of the...

Valuable Info: Why Empty Shampoo Bottle Are So Easy To Knock Over, A Scientific Analysis This is a video of Lehigh University professor Jerome Licini discussing, at length (some might even be inclined to argue at too much length, but those people...

Whoa: Video Of T-Handle In Space Spinning And Changing Direction This is a video of a t-handle aboard the International Space Station free-spinning and constantly changing direction back and forth. Why? According to the video's description, because...