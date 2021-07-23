This is what happens when you pour liquid nitrogen into a dirty container

pouring-liquid-nitrogen-dirty-container.jpg

This is a short video showing what happens when you pour liquid nitrogen into a dirty container. I'm not a scientist so I can't give a scientific explanation of what's happening, but as best as I can tell it make the dirt go move. And move away. With bubbly.

Keep going for the full video. After watching it I decided to throw out all my soap and sponges and invest entirely in giant jugs of liquid nitrogen. Now everything I own is sparkling clean and also shattered.

