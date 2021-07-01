That flying car made its first inter-city flight

On Monday, the Klein Vision AirCar completed its first ever inter-city flight.

AirCar, a dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle moved closer to production this week, fulfilling a key development milestone in a 35-minute flight from the international airport in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava on June 28th, 2021

This is legitimately cool, but it obviously would've been 100x cooler if it had taken off and landed on a freeway or something instead of an airport. Blah blah blah aviation laws or whatever I don't care. A flying car doesn't fulfill its true purpose until you can use it to take off during rush hour to avoid traffic or use it to escape the police.

Keep going for the full video.

A group of Boston Dynamics Spot robots dancing to BTS's 'IONIQ' To celebrate the purchase of Boston Dynamics by Hyundai, Boston Dynamics released this video of Spot robots dancing to BTS's IONIQ: I'm On It, which I guess...

Tesla Autopilot drives from Los Angeles to San Francisco with no human intervention This is a video of Tesla's Full Self-Driving Autopilot driving from the SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles to San Francisco with zero human intervention. Tesla Autopilot FSD...

Somebody built an actual functional flying car Klein Vision completed the maiden voyage of it's flying AirCar prototype last week, finally making a reality what no actual person wants to be a reality. The...

Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara hits 331 mph to become world's fastest production car The Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara has set a new production car top speed record, hitting 331 mph. It actually looks like it could've gone a lot faster...

High Tech: What The Inside Of A Modern Farm Tractor Looks Like This is a video of Laura of Youtube channel Laura Farms giving a tour of the interior of her new model John Deere tractor. Crazy, I always...