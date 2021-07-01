That flying car made its first inter-city flight

July 1, 2021

klein-vision-flying-car-makes-first-flight.jpg

On Monday, the Klein Vision AirCar completed its first ever inter-city flight.

AirCar, a dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle moved closer to production this week, fulfilling a key development milestone in a 35-minute flight from the international airport in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava on June 28th, 2021

This is legitimately cool, but it obviously would've been 100x cooler if it had taken off and landed on a freeway or something instead of an airport. Blah blah blah aviation laws or whatever I don't care. A flying car doesn't fulfill its true purpose until you can use it to take off during rush hour to avoid traffic or use it to escape the police.

Keep going for the full video.

Read More: aircar, aircraft, cars, flying car, klein vision, technology, vehicles, vehicles, video
Previous Post