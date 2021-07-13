Teen's golf ball struck by lightning at Topgolf

18-year-old Tomas Gomez was hitting golf balls with his brother, sister and some friends at a Topgolf in San Antonio last Friday when one of his balls was struck mid-flight by a bolt of lightning. I mean, is there any clearer sign that God also doesn't believe golf is a real sport?

Keep going for the full short video.

