Teen's golf ball struck by lightning at Topgolf

July 13, 2021

golfball-struck-lightning.jpg

18-year-old Tomas Gomez was hitting golf balls with his brother, sister and some friends at a Topgolf in San Antonio last Friday when one of his balls was struck mid-flight by a bolt of lightning. I mean, is there any clearer sign that God also doesn't believe golf is a real sport?

Keep going for the full short video.
