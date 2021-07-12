Richard Branson successfully goes to space and has a message for us
Richard Branson successfully took a Virgin Galactic test flight into space on Sunday and had a message for all us poor Earth-dwellers down here:
To all you kids down there I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers if we can do this just imagine what you can do.
I was also once a child with a dream, and now I'm an adult sitting in a basement watching Rick and Morty while eating ice cream out of a bowl that I previously used to eat spaghetti. So looks like Mr. Richard Branson isn't the only one out there crushing life and achieving dreams.
I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but going to space was more magical than I ever imagined https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/grs7vHAzca— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021
Keep going for the full video of his message. It's easy to hate on billionaires, but this guy once went kitesurfing with a naked woman on his back. Also, the space thing is neat, but mostly that kitesurfing picture. Pretty rad.