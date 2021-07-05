Ocean City fireworks show cancelled after the fireworks explode prematurely on the beach

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

All of Ocean City's Fourth of July fireworks shows were canceled after a fireworks display exploded prematurely on the beach:

Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion, which left some of the professionals setting up the show with minor injuries. Those individuals declined to be taken to the hospital, and no other people walking on the beach or the nearby boardwalk were injured, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

I've always felt fireworks shows would be better if they exploded them all at once and turns out they're even better if you do them in spectacularly dangerous fashion on a beach. Nothing honors independence like the freedom to blow yourself up on a beach trying to watch sparkly explosions.

