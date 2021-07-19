This is clear and stable footage of the International Space Station transiting the moon on July 16, 2021 taken using only an iPhone 12 Pro and an eyepiece from a telescope.

Here is a slo-mo video of the July 16 lunar transit of the international space station (ISS) taken with my iPhone 12 Pro close-coupled to the 16mm eyepiece of my Questar 3.5 telescope. A lucky capture, as the ISS appeared only 3 degrees below the moon before the transit began, with the entire sequence lasting less than seven seconds.

The video is exactly what it says but I recommend watching on mute since there's a noise at the end that appears to be the call of Cthulhu and kind of ruins the wondrous nature of the whole thing.

