Kevin Parry magically turning into things

July 15, 2021

magically-turning-into-things.jpg

This is a compilation of stop-motion animator Kevin Parry magically turning into things. They're incredibly effective and well done and probably more convincing than anything you've seen in a Hollywood movie. I just need to somehow harness his visual effects magic to make my penis appear larger in videos. I mean, uh, smaller. To make it appear smaller. It's already too big.

Keep going for the full video as well as a bunch of behind the scenes videos showing how he does it.

How he turned into snow:

How he turned into balloons:

How he turned into a pumpkin:

How he turned into a flame:

How he magically turned into a banana:
7777 days of a life in two minutes

Noah Kalina has been taking daily photos of his face for the past 21 years and periodically makes timelapse compilations of the photos. For his latest video...

