This is a compilation of stop-motion animator Kevin Parry magically turning into things. They're incredibly effective and well done and probably more convincing than anything you've seen in a Hollywood movie. I just need to somehow harness his visual effects magic to make my penis appear larger in videos. I mean, uh, smaller. To make it appear smaller. It's already too big.

Keep going for the full video as well as a bunch of behind the scenes videos showing how he does it.

How he turned into snow:

How he turned into balloons:

How he turned into a pumpkin:

How he turned into a flame:

How he magically turned into a banana:

