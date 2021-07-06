It takes an awful lot of robots to operate this grocery store

July 6, 2021

how-many-robots-to-run-grocery-store.jpg

Tom Scott shows behind the scenes of a grocery warehouse and how many robots it takes to operate it.

In Ocado's grocery warehouses, thousands of mechanical boxes move on the Hive. Are they all individual robots? Or is this one giant hive mind?

When Judgement Day comes the Terminators won't even have to nuke us, they can just turn off all the warehouse robots and we'll all starve to death. Or at the least make it take longer than two days to get us that random doohickey off Amazon and have us die of inconvenience.

Keep going for the full video. This obviously isn't how every grocery store is operating, but it's only a matter of time.

Read More: robots, technology, tom scott, video
Previous Post