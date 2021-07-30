Intense video of a paddleboarder saved by his lifejacket and waterproof phone pouch

This is intense footage of a paddleboarder who was saved by his waterproof phone pouch because it allowed him to make the phone call you're about to hear.

When Alfie got into difficulty while paddleboarding, not only was he wearing a lifejacket that kept him afloat, but he was also carrying his phone with him in a waterproof pouch. After alerting the Coastguard that he was in danger, volunteers from Abersoch RNLI launched their lifeboat and raced to the scene to pull Alfie from the water. When afloat, always wear a lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help.

Bravo to the operator as well as Alfie for collectively keeping their cool and giving this story a happy ending. PFD or not, if I was in the same situation I don't think I'd have the wherewithal to call the coastguard to save my life. No, my final phone call would be to my internet girlfriend who refuses to video chat with me but I know she's definitely real and loves me because she lets me send her money.

Keep going for the full video. It's easy to dismiss because Alfie has a lifejacket on, but you can tell the fear in his voice is real.

The internet has decided to collectively dunk on this red dress music video I'm not sure if this is a brilliant marketing strategy or what, but this music video for Sarah Brand's Red Dress is making the rounds on the...

That time the vault was set too low at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and everybody fell In honor of Suni Lee winning Olympic gold in the women's all-around gymnastics, here's that time the officials set the vault too low at the 2000 Sydney...

INTENSE: The Sport Of Dodging A Spear Repeatedly Jabbed At Your Face This is a video of Shen Qing & Zhang Yangyang's choreographed spear routine from the China National Wushu Games in Tianjin, China. Basically, one woman repeatedly stabs...

Man Jumps From Helicopter, Catches Marlin This is a video of a guy helicopter fishing, or heli-fishing, or jumping out of a helicopter onto a Marlin if you're not into the whole brevity...

That time the vault was set too low at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and everybody fell In honor of Suni Lee winning Olympic gold in the women's all-around gymnastics, here's that time the officials set the vault too low at the 2000 Sydney...

Creepy Japanese basketball robot sinks free throws during halftime at Olympics During halftime of the USA-France men's basketball game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Toyota Engineering Society's CUE 3 humanoid robot rolled out to midcourt and proceeded to...