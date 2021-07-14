Deadpool and Korg react to the 'Free Guy' trailer

This is a video of Deadpool and Korg reacting to the Free Guy trailer. And, oh, what a coincidence Free Guy also happens to star Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi who play Deadpool and Korg respectively. What are the odds?

I actually don't even care that this is an ad because it's basically the first X-Men and MCU crossover and entertaining is entertaining. Ryan Reynolds is basically a promotional God at this point and it's a little surprising he wasn't also wearing a Wrexham AFC baseball cap while talking on a Mint Mobile phone.

Keep going for the video. Yes, they're shilling a movie, but don't let that ruin your enjoyment of fun things.

