Dash cam captures flying Dukes of Hazzard car crash
This is dash cam footage of a car flying, and I mean flying, through the sky before crashing and rolling in what can only be described as a failed attempt at launching their car into space?
Saved by THE Scream!! Non-fatality Dukes of Hazard Launch on an overpass berm! Scary way to start the day, especially for the lady in that car! I prayed for her and hope all will be well.
I'm assuming the driver's first thought was that he was being attacked by some sort of new car-based projectile weapon? Where instead of firing bullets or missiles, the enemy just launches cars at you? I still don't even understand how this accident happened. From what I can tell there's not even a street running in the direction the car comes flying. The skeptic in me wonders if this was staged to go viral since we never actually see a passenger exit the vehicle.
Keep going for the full ridiculous video. It'd be hard to believe if there wasn't footage of it happening.