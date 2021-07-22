Cybathlon pits technically assisted pilots against each other

The Cybathlon is a multi-sport international competition in which people with physical disabilities compete against each other to complete everyday tasks using state-of-the-art technical assistance. It's basically an excuse to create enhancements in assistive technology and a nice showcase for the current state of the industry. Also, cyborgs competing against cyborgs. Plus the competitions are quite riveting and there's nothing quite like hearing an announcer get super stoked about somebody stacking cups or putting on a jacket.

Keep going from some videos from the 2020 event, including an event called the Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Race where pilots with quadriplegia steer a car in a computer game using nothing but brain signals.

The arm Finals

The leg finals:

The exo-skeleton finals:

The powered wheelchair finals:

The Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) race finals:

