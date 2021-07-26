Creepy Japanese basketball robot sinks free throws during halftime at Olympics

July 26, 2021

During halftime of the USA-France men's basketball game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Toyota Engineering Society's CUE 3 humanoid robot rolled out to midcourt and proceeded to start draining shots with the same ease at which it would also probably kill a human. And although the shooting is impressive, what I'm really interested in are those omnidirectional rollerblades. I can only assume those will be the footwear of choice when these things come for us in the night?

