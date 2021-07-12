Baby deer runs into a Tesla

July 12, 2021

baby-deer-runs-into-tesla.jpg

This is a video of a baby deer running full clip into a parked Tesla. It's a good thing there's video evidence because I'm not sure their insurance would fully believe their explanation that they hit a deer while parked.

Keep going for the video. It's exactly what the title says it is.

Read More: accident, animals, fail, nature, ouch, tesla, video
Previous Post
Next Post