Woman defends her dogs by pushing a bear off her fence

June 2, 2021

woman-pushes-bear-off-fence.png

Sorry for the lack of updates. Turns out I went to a place that didn't have internet and I was unprepared because what kind of place doesn't have internet? Anyway, here's a video of a woman defending her dogs on Memorial Day by pushing a bear off her fence with her bare hands. Or should I say bear hands? No. No I should not.

@bakedlikepie

My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?! (WTF?!) #ohno #badass #brave #fight #bear

♬ Oh No - Kreepa
