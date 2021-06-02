Woman defends her dogs by pushing a bear off her fence

Sorry for the lack of updates. Turns out I went to a place that didn't have internet and I was unprepared because what kind of place doesn't have internet? Anyway, here's a video of a woman defending her dogs on Memorial Day by pushing a bear off her fence with her bare hands. Or should I say bear hands? No. No I should not.

These optical illusion jeans make it look like your legs are glitching View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEJE (@leje.official) These are optical illusion jeans designed by South Korean brand LEJE. They're just strategically cut and...

Drone crashes into Icelandic volcano while trying to film eruption Joey Helms lost his DJI drone to a lava fountain while trying to film Iceland's newly erupting volcano Fagradalsfjall and here's the footage from its final flight....

Nice Choice: Bear Investigates Car's Trunk, Takes Box Of LEGO Blocks Instead Of Food Kid: Where LEGOs? Mom: The bear took them. This is a video from a family who lives in a heavily wooded area starring a bear who gets...

Nope: Helmet-Cam Footage Of A Bear Chasing Mountain Bikers This is a short video from the helmet-cam of Dusan Vinžík while mountain biking with a buddy near Malinô Brdo in Slovakia. A bear comes out of...

Drone footage shows California's great white sharks are everywhere and closer than you think TheMalibuArtist is a drone operator who shoots footage of great white sharks off the coast of California. Well turns out he has a bunch of footage because...

Bear enters Pasadena home and is chased off by two small terriers A bear entered a Pasadena home on Saturday but was chased off by two small terriers. Young bear visited our Pasadena hillside home and ventured into the...