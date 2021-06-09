Turns out this person's nanny is a Predator

June 9, 2021

nanny-predator.jpg

This person's security camera "captured" footage of their nanny and turns out they're a Predator. No, not that kind of predator, a Predator like from the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. Which I guess doesn't preclude them from being the other kind of predator, but this is mostly about being invisible and not Chris Hansen entering the room.

Keep going for the security cam footage.

