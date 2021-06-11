Trick shots with a rope dart thing like out of Mortal Kombat

This is a video of a guy performing trick shots with a dart attached to a rope like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. And if you're wondering, the official name for this weapon is, um, the rope dart. After watching the video I thought about attempting to do some trick shots of my own but decided I didn't feel like getting accidentally stabbed by a rope dart today.

Keep going for the full video. My only recommendation is next time the guy actually dress like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat and maybe replace the targets with people dressed like Sub-Zero. What's a little murder for the sake of YouTube?

