Triangle-shaped UFO spotted over Shanghai

A triangle-shaped UFO was spotted over Shanghai on Tuesday. It's currently the 100th anniversary of the communist party in China and Shanghai currently looks like a nonstop laser show so people are speculating it could just be the shadow of a building, but like all things related to UFOs, I want to believe.

Although what's more likely? That an insane city-wide light show is creating weird shadows, or that a UFO the size of an Independence Day ship decided to hover over one of the most populated cities in the world and nobody really cared or investigated? Yes, correct, obviously the UFO angle.

