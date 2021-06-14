Transformation of a Japanese Larch Bonsai Tree

June 14, 2021

japanese-larch-bonsai.jpg

This is a wonderfully relaxing and satisfying video of Bucky Barnes shaping a Japanese Larch bonsai tree over the course of a year.

Bucky Barnes returns to document the designing, pruning, carving and shaping of a Japanese Larch bonsai tree.

I had no idea so much planning went into shaping a Bonsai tree. Everything I know I know from The Karate Kid and I thought they basically just cut it until it looked pretty. Which is kind of what's happening, but with 100x more forethought than I realized. This guy put more planning into shaping that little tree than I did when remodeling my house. And by "remodeling my house" I mean swapping out the cardboard box I live in.

Next Story

Solar eclipse captured mid-flight

solar eclipse occurring mid-flight by NiceCasualRedditGuy pic.twitter.com/542lixqPOw— Black Hole (@konstructivizm) June 9, 2021 This is a solar eclipse captured mid-flight. I'm not sure what it does for the...
Read More: bonsai, calming, nature, plants, relaxing, soothing, video
Previous Post
Next Post