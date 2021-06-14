Transformation of a Japanese Larch Bonsai Tree

This is a wonderfully relaxing and satisfying video of Bucky Barnes shaping a Japanese Larch bonsai tree over the course of a year.

Bucky Barnes returns to document the designing, pruning, carving and shaping of a Japanese Larch bonsai tree.

I had no idea so much planning went into shaping a Bonsai tree. Everything I know I know from The Karate Kid and I thought they basically just cut it until it looked pretty. Which is kind of what's happening, but with 100x more forethought than I realized. This guy put more planning into shaping that little tree than I did when remodeling my house. And by "remodeling my house" I mean swapping out the cardboard box I live in.

Trick shots with a rope dart thing like out of Mortal Kombat This is a video of a guy performing trick shots with a dart attached to a rope like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. And if you're wondering, the...

Solar eclipse captured mid-flight solar eclipse occurring mid-flight by NiceCasualRedditGuy pic.twitter.com/542lixqPOw— Black Hole (@konstructivizm) June 9, 2021 This is a solar eclipse captured mid-flight. I'm not sure what it does for the...

One year of animals crossing a beaver dam in northern Minnesota 2020 has been rough, so here's a compilation of one year's worth of wildlife that crossed a beaver dam just south of Voyageurs National Park in northern...

Soothing Video Of A Guy Building A Realistic Medieval Castle Model With Surrounding Landscape This is a very relaxing video (I fell asleep twice before closing it) of model maker Roman Khramov constructing a realistic medieval castle model (with walls he...

Timelapse Video Of Carnivorous Plants Growing And Eating Insects This is 'Carnivora Gardinum', a timelapse video of various carnivorous plants (including sundews, pitcher plants and venus fly traps) doing their thing (growing, and eating insects and...

The World's Tiniest McDonald's (Is Actually A Beehive) Because giant corporations often like to toot their own horn by doing some bare minimum good for the world instead of just destroying it, this is a...