This guy made an automatic charger for his Tesla

Using a Raspberry Pi 4 and some machine learning, Pat Larson created this automatic charger for his Tesla. In 2015 Tesla released a video of a snake charger prototype that would also automatically charge your car, but that one looked like it would murder or rape you when you fell asleep. This one seems a bit less functional but is able to do the job and looks like you'd be able to fight it off if it started getting murdery or rapey.

Keep going for the full video as well as a video of Tesla's original snake charger prototype.

And Tesla's original snake charger which seems to have stopped development despite Elon Musk claiming it's still slated for release:

