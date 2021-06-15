This guy made a Rube Goldberg pizza maker
Joseph Herscher of Joseph's Machines built this pizza maker powered entirely by a toy train.
This machine uses a toy train to make a pizza automatically. No need to lift a finger!
Keep going for the video. If you stay until the end he also built a pizza feeder which doubles as a torture device?
