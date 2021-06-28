This guy made a hubless bicycle

June 28, 2021

hubless-bicycle.jpg

The Q, who previously made a bike with "invisible" wheels, finally realized his dream of a truly hubless bicycle by, well, building it:

What do you know about hubless bicycles? I've never seen anything like this before! So, behold - truly hubless bicycle that works almost flawless! All you need - fatbike, bearings, some metal and time :)

If I hadn't seem him make it I'm not sure I could even picture how a hubless bicycle would work. He basically just made the gear so large it was the same size as the tire. It's clever, but it's also why it looks like he's perpetually stuck in first gear. And clearly the next logical step here is to add neon lights and turn it into a Tron light cycle. And after that? Obviously riding around trying to murder other people on bikes. Duh.

Keep going for the video of the bike in action as well as the full build.

