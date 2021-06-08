This duck got a 3D printed prosthetic leg

June 8, 2021

Waddles the duck was born with a mangled left foot. The owner decided to do something about that and had a Certified Pet Prostheticist from Bionic Pets fit him with this 3D printed prosthetic.

I'm a big tough guy but I have to admit it warmed my heart to see Waddles the duck finally waddling around with his prosthetic. I know it's just a duck, but I swear you can actually see him smiling with joy when he finally starts walking. Kind of like when my grandpa got his walker, except the duck didn't head straight to a strip club with his new found mobility.

