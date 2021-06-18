These guys made a bike-powered car

These guys hooked up a tandem bicycle to a Honda Civic to make a bike-powered car. The main points are it works, they're having fun, and they really like to say, "Know what I mean?" I like the idea, I just wish they didn't actually take it on the road because it'd be pretty annoying to be stuck behind a car traveling at, oh, zero miles per hour? It's also amusing that the guy in the car puts their seatbelt on when the ones on the bike aren't even wearing helmets.

Keep going for the full video. They take it for a "drive", go through some fast-food drive thrus, and ultimately even get the approval of a police officer after being pulled over.

