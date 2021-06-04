The difference between FedEx and USPS deliveries

Gabe White shared this video of their FedEx and USPS deliveries. Apparently the FedEx driver has lost the ability to bend and the USPS driver is an angel sent from heaven.

Shoutout to our USPS driver for moving all the packages out of the rain.

Keep going for the video. I get the feeling the FedEx driver might actually be a Terminator in disguise.

