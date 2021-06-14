solar eclipse occurring mid-flight

by NiceCasualRedditGuy pic.twitter.com/542lixqPOw — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) June 9, 2021

This is a solar eclipse captured mid-flight. I'm not sure what it does for the flat Earth movement, but it's doing a whole lot for the Godamn the World is Stunning movement. It's almost as beautiful as the time I witnessed a giraffe peeing and then another giraffe bend down and start licking it. Ah, the majesty of nature.

