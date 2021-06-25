Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' restored to original size using AI
Using AI, Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' has been restored to its original size after it was cut down in 1715 to fit at Amsterdam's city hall. The top image is a copy of the painting by Gerrit Lundens which was painted within 13 years of the uncut original, and under it is the "restored" AI version.
In 1715, three-quarters of a century after it was painted, the canvas was trimmed - 60cm (2ft) cut from the left side of the painting, 22cm (9ins) from the top, 12cm from the bottom and 7cm from the right - so that the masterpiece might fit between two doors at Amsterdam's city hall.
But using high-resolution photography of what is left of the original, computer learning of Rembrandt's techniques and a contemporary copy of the full painting by Gerrit Lundens hanging in London's National Gallery, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam was able to reproduce the work in all its glory.
