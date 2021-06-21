Rare 16mm screen test footage of the 'Star Wars' droids

June 21, 2021

star-wars-droid-screen-test.png.jpg

This is rare 16mm footage from the original Star Wars prop department showing Kenny Baker (R2-D2) and Anthony Daniels (C-3P0) testing out the droid costumes.

It's March 1976 at Elstree Studios, UK and the props department are demonstrating the practicalities of the droid designs to George Lucas as actors Kenny Baker (R2D2) and Anthony Daniels (C3P0) familiarise themselves with the costumes and get used to walking in them...

Man, Kenny Baker is a trooper for being in that R2-D2 suit and actually moving around in it. I don't think they could've come up with a more uncomfortable design if they tried. The only way it could be less comfortable is if they also decided to fill that thing up with spiders.

