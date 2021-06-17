Japanese guy's iPhone quick-draw system

June 17, 2021

japanese-quick-draw-phone-system.jpg

Look, I know the title of this post kind of makes sense and when you read it you're thinking, "This is probably a Japanese guy who made a way to pull his iPhone out really quickly." And that's a fair assumption. But what this video actually is is pure internet majesty. This is the internet we were promised. Somebody give this guy a $200 million check and see what he makes because I bet it'll be better than anything The Rock pumps out in the next decade. I honestly can't even describe it because how would you describe what a rainbow tastes like?

Keep going for the full video.

Read More: apple, art, design, ipad, iphone, japan, japanese, video, what did i just watch, wtf
Previous Post