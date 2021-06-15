Filmmaker plays with time in this trippy video

June 15, 2021

playing-with-time.jpg

Filmmaker Ben Ouaniche of Macro Room put together this video of himself interacting with his own slow motion footage and the end result is extremely satisfying to watch. It's like if Christopher Nolan decided to make a series of 15 second Zack Snyder films.

Keep going for the full video.

Read More: art, design, sfx, slow motion, video
Previous Post