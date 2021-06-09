Father of the year builds Disneyland's Star Tours in his garage for daughter's birthday
Clearly out to make every other dad on the planet feel like a complete loser, this guy built a functioning Star Tours ride in his garage for his daughter's Disneyland themed birthday party.
This is a homemade Disneyland Star Tours attraction built for my daughter's Disneyland themed birthday party at our house.
It's the original 1987 version of Star Tours featuring the glorious Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman) as the rookie pilot Capt. Rex. It's his first flight and he's still getting used to his programming.
Back in the fall of 2019 my daughter Indy requested a Disneyland themed party at our house for her birthday in April. We built a couple of attractions for it but due to Covid when her birthday came around we had to shelve everything and postpone the party until 2021.
This past April, a full year and a half after she made the initial request we were finally able to do Disneyland at home for Indy's birthday. This is the Star Tours portion of the party.
I've scrubbed through the video a few times and I'm still not entirely sure how the ride is functioning. I can't tell if it's actually on some sort of gimbal system or if they just have adults manually moving the whole thing. Either way it's incredibly impressive and excessive and pretty much a middle finger to every other parent in that neighborhood. Can you imagine being this guy's neighbor? Better start saving up for your kid's therapy sessions because there's no way you're not a disappointment compared to this guy.
Keep going for the full video before the Disney lawyers issue the cease and desist and then sue this family into oblivion.