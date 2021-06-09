Father of the year builds Disneyland's Star Tours in his garage for daughter's birthday

Clearly out to make every other dad on the planet feel like a complete loser, this guy built a functioning Star Tours ride in his garage for his daughter's Disneyland themed birthday party.

This is a homemade Disneyland Star Tours attraction built for my daughter's Disneyland themed birthday party at our house. It's the original 1987 version of Star Tours featuring the glorious Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman) as the rookie pilot Capt. Rex. It's his first flight and he's still getting used to his programming. Back in the fall of 2019 my daughter Indy requested a Disneyland themed party at our house for her birthday in April. We built a couple of attractions for it but due to Covid when her birthday came around we had to shelve everything and postpone the party until 2021. This past April, a full year and a half after she made the initial request we were finally able to do Disneyland at home for Indy's birthday. This is the Star Tours portion of the party.

I've scrubbed through the video a few times and I'm still not entirely sure how the ride is functioning. I can't tell if it's actually on some sort of gimbal system or if they just have adults manually moving the whole thing. Either way it's incredibly impressive and excessive and pretty much a middle finger to every other parent in that neighborhood. Can you imagine being this guy's neighbor? Better start saving up for your kid's therapy sessions because there's no way you're not a disappointment compared to this guy.

Keep going for the full video before the Disney lawyers issue the cease and desist and then sue this family into oblivion.

Danish Road Safety Council commercial on bike helmet safety This is a Danish Road Safety Council commercial promoting bike helmet safety using Vikings. It plays like a Monty Python sketch which is the highest of compliments....

Turns out this person's nanny is a Predator This person's security camera "captured" footage of their nanny and turns out they're a Predator. No, not that kind of predator, a Predator like from the Arnold...

Disney Unveils Model Of The Star Wars Lands Coming To Their U.S. Theme Parks This is a video released during the 2017 D23 Expo (Disney's official fan club convention) showing a model of the upcoming Star Wars lands scheduled to open...

Disney Releases Virtual Ride Of 'Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance' Attraction This is an official virtual ride (complete with more-than-a-little-annoying facts and figures constantly popping up about the ride) of the 'Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance' attraction...

A Look Inside The New Background Projection Visual Effects Used In The Mandalorian This is a video highlighting the visual effects used in The Mandalorian, specifically how the backgrounds for scenes are projected behind the actors in real time instead...

If Star Wars Galaxy Of Adventures Had An Anime Intro This is a video edited by Youtuber Cobb T imagining the Star Wars Galaxy Of Adventures cartoon with an anime style intro using 'Hologram', the same song...