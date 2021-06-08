Danish Road Safety Council commercial on bike helmet safety

June 8, 2021

This is a Danish Road Safety Council commercial promoting bike helmet safety using Vikings. It plays like a Monty Python sketch which is the highest of compliments. I don't know if it's particularly effective at getting people to wear bike helmets, but it made me laugh and isn't that really what public safety is all about?

