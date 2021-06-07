Bo Burnham's 'Welcome to the Internet'

If you haven't seen it yet, this is Welcome to the Internet from Bo Burnham's Netflix special Inside. If that means nothing to you, Bo Burnham is a comedian, actor, entertainer person and he managed to write, film, edit, and score a Netflix comedy special entirely on his own during the pandemic. It was released on Friday and this is one of the songs from it. For anybody even thinking about entering the entertainment business you should be aware that this is what you're up against.

Keep going for the video and definitely watch his special Inside on Netflix. This isn't a paid sponsorship, I just believe it's an incredible piece of art made during an incredible time and the fact he did it entirely on his own makes it doubly (quadrupley?) impressive.

