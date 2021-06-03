Balls bouncing on one of the world's bounciest surfaces

June 3, 2021

ball-bounciest-surfaces.jpg

This is a video of a ball being bounced on one of the world's bounciest surfaces. It makes it sound like some super secret scientific material, but *spoiler alert* it's just a balloon stretched over a cup. Although they could've saved themselves the work of buying a balloon and cup and just used my rock hard butt cheeks instead.

Keep going for the video. It really is surprisingly bouncy.

