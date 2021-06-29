Mesmerizing aerial timelapse views of sheep herding in Yokneam

June 29, 2021

time-lapse-sheep-herding.jpg

This is mesmerizing aerial timelapse footage of sheep herding in Yokneam taken by photographer Lior Patel.

Haifa-based photographer Lior Patel has spent the last seven months immersed in the daily rhythms of sheep. Hovering above the Peace Valley region of Yokneam, he's documented a single flock's grazing process in a captivating timelapse that shows the animals racing across the agricultural landscape and down roadways in robust, heaving masses. Shot with a drone, the accelerated footage attests to the drove's shape-shifting instincts, which resembles other naturally occurring patterns like a flowing current or mesmerizing starling murmurations.

If you stop paying attention they start to look like roving maggots which makes the video a little less relaxing to watch. Unless roving maggots is your thing. Hey, I'm not judging. I once ate a pancake out of a trash can so I'm not really in a position to judge anybody about anything.

Keep going for the full satisfying video.

