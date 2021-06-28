A narcissist with sign caused a huge pile-up during the Tour de France
A "fan" holding a sign during the Tour de France clipped rider Tony Martin, causing him and pretty much everybody behind him to crash.
With less than 30 miles left in the first stage of the 2021 Tour de France, a fan held out a sign over the edge of the road that clipped Tony Martin and caused most of the field to pile up behind him.
I included a shot of the woman holding the sign because she's clearly more interested in being on TV than in the event itself. She's not even looking at the riders. She might as well have been in the middle of the road swinging nunchucks around while yelling, "Look at me! Look at me!" And in case you're wondering (which of course you are), her sign is a combination of French and German and translates to: "Go grandpa-grandma." Although it might have been forgivable if it said something like "Scooters rule. Bikes drool."
