2,400 CG artists were challenged to render a base animation and these are the top 100

Over the last month, I challenged 3D artists with the Alternate Realities CG challange. I provided an animation for everyone to work from, and the results were stunning. 2,400 artists delivered, the top 100 were chosen for this montage, and 5 of them walked away with insane prizes from Rokoko, Wacom, Quixel, PNY and Aftershokz (I personally reached out to my favorite companies in order to give away the tools I use every day.)
TOP 5 WINNERS
1st - Stephen Grimm 1:32
2nd - Klay Abele 0:22
3rd - Julienne Aldric 8:37
4th - Stefan Frank 2:12
5th - Pierson Edwards 6:22
This is 10 minutes of the same animation over and over and I still watched the entire thing. Each render looks like a video game that I would happily play. I could watch this thing forever and I have no idea how a winner was picked because all of them are amazing. Every time it skipped to a new one I declared it to be the best one yet.
