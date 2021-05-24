Using neural networks to lip sync movie dubbing

You know how old Kung Fu movies have horrible dubbing where the words don't match up with the mouth at all? Well Flawless AI is a company trying to fix that problem, using neural networks to essentially lip sync dubbing in movies.

It's a pretty interesting use of deepfake technology and a nice proof of concept, though the results aren't particularly great and still in the uncanny valley territory. Also, if you're watching a movie with dubs instead of subtitles you're already doing it wrong. The only acceptable use of dubbing is when they edit a movie for TV and have to change the language. In fact, all movies should be edited as if they're going to air on network TV. I present Exhibit A:

Work that line into any movie and it automatically gets an Academy Award nomination.

Anyhoo, keep going for Flawless AI's demo reel as well as an example of Forrest Gump dubbed into Japanese and Spanish.

Their demo reel:

Forrest Gump dubbed in Japanese:

And Forrest Gump dubbed in Spanish:

Drone footage shows California's great white sharks are everywhere and closer than you think TheMalibuArtist is a drone operator who shoots footage of great white sharks off the coast of California. Well turns out he has a bunch of footage because...

I kind of wish this IKEA and Renault electric kit car concept was real This is an IKEA and Renault electric kit car concept designed by Ryan Schlotthauer for his bachelor thesis: View this post on Instagram A post shared by...

Nvidia creates AI video compression for video conferencing NVIDIA has developed a technique of video compression using AI, replacing video codecs with a neural network. Instead of sending a compressed video stream, their algorithm sends...

Chris Pratt Deepfaked As Indiana Jones This is another terrifying glimpse of the indistinguishable-real-from-fake future, this time in the form of Chris Pratt deepfaked as Indiana Jones in scenes from all the movies....

We're Getting There: Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Deepfaked As Doc Brown And Marty McFly This is a video created by Youtuber EZRyderX47 featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland deepfaked as Doc Brown and Marty McFly in Back To The Future....

This autonomous tracking drone is frighteningly capable This is a video putting Skydio's Skydio 2 autonomous tracking drone to the test and it works frighteningly well. First they track a person running through the...