Using neural networks to lip sync movie dubbing
You know how old Kung Fu movies have horrible dubbing where the words don't match up with the mouth at all? Well Flawless AI is a company trying to fix that problem, using neural networks to essentially lip sync dubbing in movies.
It's a pretty interesting use of deepfake technology and a nice proof of concept, though the results aren't particularly great and still in the uncanny valley territory. Also, if you're watching a movie with dubs instead of subtitles you're already doing it wrong. The only acceptable use of dubbing is when they edit a movie for TV and have to change the language. In fact, all movies should be edited as if they're going to air on network TV. I present Exhibit A:
Work that line into any movie and it automatically gets an Academy Award nomination.
Anyhoo, keep going for Flawless AI's demo reel as well as an example of Forrest Gump dubbed into Japanese and Spanish.
Their demo reel:
Forrest Gump dubbed in Japanese:
And Forrest Gump dubbed in Spanish: