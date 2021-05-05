This lunatic made a whip out of large chains

May 5, 2021

whip-from-large-chains.jpg

This topless lunatic made a whip out of large chains and it looks like he stepped out of an anime. Also, it looks like he almost exploded his own head with that first whip. I mean, I'm not a whip expert or anything but I'm pretty sure the whip isn't supposed to come flying back and create a huge shockwave inches from your face? But props to him for carrying on and continuing to demonstrate his death machine. If it was me I would've given up after the first near-death attempt and taken up knitting instead.

Keep going for the full video. I dig this guy's energy and hope to see more from him assuming he doesn't accidentally kill himself.

