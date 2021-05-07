This guy perfectly captures what every conversation for the next three months will be like

May 7, 2021

every-conversation-for-next-3-months.jpg

I've already had this exact conversation more than once and I guarantee by the end of the month I'll have had it again. The only solution is to never actually leave my home even after the pandemic is over which, honestly, is kind of what I was planning anyway. I've grown accustomed to not shaving or cutting anything ever and I'm not sure I can go back to the way things were.

Keep going for the full video.

