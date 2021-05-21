These teens lead a high speed pursuit that ended in a rollover crash

This is a video of a bunch of teens leading a high speed chase in Florida before coming to a crashing stop on the highway.

Police were called Wednesday for a report of a Fort Lauderdale home being burglarized while people were inside. They got away, but not before police were provided with a description of their vehicle. When cops caught up to the getaway car and tried to pull it over, the suspects refused. Video of the chase shows police vehicles hanging back as the driver appears to make a sudden right turn - across three lanes - and hit at least one other car, barrel into a guardrail and strike an SUV before overturning and spinning to a stop. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said five juveniles were taken into custody from inside the car.

When I first watched the video I assumed it was just a lone driver, but then the police just started pulling people out like it was a clown car. The best (worst?) part is how the police literally throw the kids from the car after it crashes. I have no sympathy for them because obviously they put everybody on that freeway at risk, it's just crazy that they probably got more injured during the arrest than their car accident that sent them flying and spinning upside down.

Keep going for the full video. The crash happens at about 0:50 and then everything after is pretty much just fuel for online fighting so I'll keep my mouth shut.

Google's Project Starline is like a magic window for video chatting Google recently announced Project Starline, a video chat booth that uses computer vision, machine learning, spatial audio, real-time compression, and a specialized light field display system to...

The pyramid-shaped UFO was probably just bokeh Because the internet ruins everything fun, YouTube skeptic and debunker Mick West released this video explaining that the pyramid-shaped UFO video released by the navy is actually...

The infamous 11-foot-8 bridge gets a perfect peel The 11-foot-8 bridge (nicknamed The Can Opener) is a bridge in North Carolina famous for ruining trucks because of its low height. In 2019 they raised the...

Arizona troopers deploy Grappler Bumper to safely end pursuit A driver on San Tan Loop 202 in Arizona called 911 saying the car behind her was chasing and rear-ending her. The suspect kept ramming the driver...

Everybody crashes at ridiculous rally turn This is a ridiculous video of car after car sliding off a turn at the Rally Pushkinskie Gory 2020 event in Russia and crashing into a car...

Rear-View Mirror Features Video Recorder Sure police have had dash mounted cameras forever, so what makes the Rear-view Mirror Digital Video Recorder so special? Um, you see, it's, uh, inside the rear-view...