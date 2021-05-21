These teens lead a high speed pursuit that ended in a rollover crash
This is a video of a bunch of teens leading a high speed chase in Florida before coming to a crashing stop on the highway.
Police were called Wednesday for a report of a Fort Lauderdale home being burglarized while people were inside. They got away, but not before police were provided with a description of their vehicle. When cops caught up to the getaway car and tried to pull it over, the suspects refused. Video of the chase shows police vehicles hanging back as the driver appears to make a sudden right turn - across three lanes - and hit at least one other car, barrel into a guardrail and strike an SUV before overturning and spinning to a stop.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said five juveniles were taken into custody from inside the car.
When I first watched the video I assumed it was just a lone driver, but then the police just started pulling people out like it was a clown car. The best (worst?) part is how the police literally throw the kids from the car after it crashes. I have no sympathy for them because obviously they put everybody on that freeway at risk, it's just crazy that they probably got more injured during the arrest than their car accident that sent them flying and spinning upside down.
Keep going for the full video. The crash happens at about 0:50 and then everything after is pretty much just fuel for online fighting so I'll keep my mouth shut.