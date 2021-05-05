These Signal ads were banned by Instagram and Facebook

May 5, 2021

signal-instagram-ad-1.png

signal-account-disabled.png

The encrypted chat app Signal tried to use Instagram ads to display the data Facebook collects about you and sells access to. Facebook obviously wasn't having any of it and decided to just shut down their ad account instead. Here are some of the ads people would've seen, and they're appropriately scary. I don't even want to imagine what they would've shown me because it probably would've been the first time "tentacle porn" and "anesthesiologist" were used in a sentence together.

Keep going for some more of the example ads and read more about the ads on Signal's official blog. Also, use Signal.

signal-instagram-ad-2.png

