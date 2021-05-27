These optical illusion jeans make it look like your legs are glitching

May 27, 2021

These are optical illusion jeans designed by South Korean brand LEJE. They're just strategically cut and stitched, but the effect makes it look like your legs are glitching or sliced up or basically just super deformed. Definitely more practical and less painful than the method I was thinking of to achieve the same result. Speaking of which, there's an appointment with a samurai I need to cancel.

Keep going for some more shots, as well as one of their other designs.

