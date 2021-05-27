These optical illusion jeans make it look like your legs are glitching

These are optical illusion jeans designed by South Korean brand LEJE. They're just strategically cut and stitched, but the effect makes it look like your legs are glitching or sliced up or basically just super deformed. Definitely more practical and less painful than the method I was thinking of to achieve the same result. Speaking of which, there's an appointment with a samurai I need to cancel.

Keep going for some more shots, as well as one of their other designs.

How to throw an axe like a boomerang I don't know why you would ever want to, but this is a video of Master S. Kamaraj showing how to throw an axe like a boomerang....

Adidas is creating robot-woven sneakers with 3D-printed soles Adidas has developed a technique of merging robot-woven sneakers with 3D-printed soles to create automated custom footwear in a project they're calling STRUNG. This is why we...

Mind-bending optical illusion using stationary circles This is a super impressive illusion featuring two stationary circles that look like they're not only moving, but expanding and contracting. I don't know how it works,...

Can you change the color of the dots with your mind? This illusion won second place in the 2019 Best Illusion of the Year contest and it has sufficiently made me question reality: In this illusion, either downward...

Just Released: Sweet Marioflage Hoodie If you've been reading Geekologie for awhile, you may recall the Marioflage 1-1 hoodie we posted around this time last year. Well now Enclothe is back with...