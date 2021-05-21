The pyramid-shaped UFO was probably just bokeh

Because the internet ruins everything fun, YouTube skeptic and debunker Mick West released this video explaining that the pyramid-shaped UFO video released by the navy is actually probably just bokeh from a night-vision camera.

New reference footage from night vision monoculars (including the military standard PVS-14) demonstrates pretty conclusively that the supposed flying pyramid UFO actually looks exactly like a slightly out of focus light in the sky - quite possibly just a plane, as the ship was right under a flight path for LAX. Some of the other lights are identified as Jupiter and some stars. I don't think that means the Navy got it terribly wrong. This was initially unidentified (with the UAP Task Force Investigates), and they maybe even thought it was a triangle for a few minutes. But it's not. It's just some lights in the sky.

We've already established that the military is filming UFOs with their lowest quality potatoes, so it makes sense that all of these UFO sightings are just misidentified video artifacts. It is extremely telling that even in the modern age not a single UFO video has been shot with more clarity than a Game Boy Camera.

Keep going for the full debunking video. His case is too solid so I'm willing to accept this UFO video isn't real, but obviously all the other ones are.

These teens lead a high speed pursuit that ended in a rollover crash This is a video of a bunch of teens leading a high speed chase in Florida before coming to a crashing stop on the highway. Police were...

Released footage of Spherical UFO filmed in 2019 around the USS Omaha A spherical UFO was filmed in San Diego around the USS Omaha in 2019 and that UFO guy Jeremy Corbell got the footage. This footage was filmed...

Using A4 metric paper to explain everything in the Universe This is a video by CGP Grey using the proportions of A4 metric paper to explain everything in the Universe. Seriously. It's clearly inspired by the classic...

Bright blue UFO filmed crashing into ocean near Hawaii A bright blue UFO was spotted crashing into the ocean near Hawaii. Multiple videos show the object flying in the night sky near Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli....

The virtual set technology that's replacing the green screen This is a video of a lead compositor from Industrial Light and Magic breaking down the technology they used on The Mandalorian to replace green screens. It's...