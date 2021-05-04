Royal Marines board a ship using a jet pack

The Royal Marines recently ran an exercise testing the $440,000 Gravity Jet Suit to aid in boarding operations and it looks like something out of a James Bond movie. Obviously the future is going to be super annoying when every pizza delivery person is flying around in a jet pack, but for now this remains the coolest thing my 10-year-old self has ever seen. I mean, this and the old Playboy I found out in the woods that one time.

Keep going for the full training exercise video.

